Russian observers to carry out flight over Slovenia under Open Skies Treaty

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russian observers will carry out a flight aboard an An-30B jet over Slovenia under the Treaty on Open Skies, head of the Russian National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center Sergei Ryzhkov said Monday.

"As part of implementing the international Treaty on Open Skies, a Russian group of inspectors is planning to perform an observation flight aboard an An-30B observation plane over the territory of Slovenia," he said.

According to him, the flight will take place between October 26 and 30, 2020 from open skies air strip Ljubljana. The flight’s maximum distance will be 500 km.

The Russian plane will follow the agreed route, while Slovene specialists on board will supervise the use of observation equipment and adherence to the treaty’s provisions.

Observation flights under the treaty are carried out to boost openness and transparency in military activities of the signatories as well as strengthen confidence building measures.