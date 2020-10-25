White House congratulates Baku, Yerevan on reaching ceasefire agreement

WASHINGTON, October 26. /TASS/. The US administration has offered congratulations to authorities in Armenia and Azerbaijan on reaching agreements about a humanitarian ceasefire, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said via Twitter Sunday.

He recalled that he held meetings with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Saturday in Washington as well as phone talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev. "Congratulations to all of them for agreeing to adhere to the cease fire today," he noted. Lives will be saved in both nations." O’Brien also noted that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his first deputy Stephen Biegun had played an important part in the talks.

Earlier on Sunday, the US State Department issued a joint statement of the US, Armenia and Azerbaijan. The document noted that the parties to the conflict confirmed their commitment to "implement and abide by the humanitarian ceasefire agreed in Moscow on October 10." It will take effect at 08:00 am local time on October 26.

The peaceful settlement talks to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been going on since 1992 in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group headed by its three co-chairs, Russia, the US and France. On October 1, 2020, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron as the leaders three co-chairing countries adopted a statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh situation, condemning escalation of violence along the line of contact and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.