Voter turnout at Sunday’s local elections in Ukraine stands at about 37% - CEC

KIEV, October 25. /TASS/. Voted turnout at Sunday’s local elections in Ukraine was around 37%, chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Oleg Didenko told a briefing.

"As of 22:00 local time (23:00 Moscow time), the Central Election Commission had received data from 97% of territorial election commissions. According to these data, the voter turnout was 37%," he said, adding that the figure was nearly ten percent down on the previous local elections in 2015 when the turnout was 46.6%

Ukrainians elected local legislatures and city mayor. According to the country’s Central Election Commission, some 224,000 candidates contended seats in legislatures of various levels, and 2,600 candidates vied for mayor’s offices in 324 cities.

The official results of the voting will be announced on November 6. If neither of the candidates for mayors of big cities with a population of more than 75,000 manage to score more than 50% of votes, the runoff election will be organized on November 15. In small cities, the winner is a candidate with a simple majority of votes.

Local elections however were not held in Donbass territories that are not controlled by Kiev. Neither were they held in 18 territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions that are controlled by the central government. The Central Election Commission explained that by security problems.