OCSE Minsk Group co-chairs call on Baku, Yerevan to observe ceasefire - statement

WASHINGTON, October 25. /TASS/. The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to take immediate measures to implement the ceasefire agreements that were reached in Moscow on October 10, as follows from their joint statement released by the US Department of State on Sunday.

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) released their statement after meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Washington, D.C., on October 24. They also participated in a joint meeting with the Foreign Ministers and U.S. Deputy Foreign Minister Stephen Biegun. OSCE Chairman in Office’s Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk also participated in the meetings.

"The Co-Chairs urged the sides to take immediate steps to implement all aspects of the October 10 Moscow Joint Statement in accordance with their commitments, noting that they had reaffirmed these commitments with Paris on October 18," the statement reads.

The co-chairs will meet with the Azerbaijani and Armenian top diplomats in Geneva on October 29 "to discuss, reach agreement on, and begin implementation, in accordance with a timeline to be agreed upon, of all steps necessary to achieve a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in accordance with the basic principles accepted by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia."

"During their intensive discussions, the Co-Chairs and Foreign Ministers discussed implementing an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, possible parameters for monitoring the ceasefire, and initiating discussion of core substantive elements of a comprehensive solution, in accordance with the October 10 Joint Statement," the document says.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians. Fighting continues in the region despite two declared ceasefire agreements.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.

On October 1, the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair nations, Presidents Vladimir Putin on Russia, Donald Trump of the United States, and Emmanuel Macron of France, issues a joint statement on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh to condemn escalation of tensions along the contact line in the conflict zone and call for immediate ceasefire.