Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons to come into force on Jan 22, 2021

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) will come into force on January 22, 2021, International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) said in a statement on Saturday.

"On October 24, 2020, the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons reached the required 50 states parties for its entry into force, after Honduras ratified just one day after Jamaica and Nauru submitted their ratifications. In 90 days, the treaty will enter into force, cementing a categorical ban on nuclear weapons, 75 years after their first use," the statement said.

Prior to the TPNW’s adoption, nuclear weapons were the only weapons of mass destruction not banned under international law, despite their "catastrophic humanitarian consequences," according to the statement.

"This is a new chapter for nuclear disarmament. Decades of activism have achieved what many said was impossible: nuclear weapons are banned," ICAN’s Executive Director Beatrice Fihn was quoted as saying.

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons was adopted in New York on July 7, 2017, by a vote of 122 UN member-states following the talks, in which nuclear nations, including Russia, Britain, China, the US and France, did not participate. Each state party undertakes "never under any circumstances" to develop, test, produce, manufacture, otherwise acquire, possess or stockpile nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices, as well as use or threaten to use them.