Baku reports 65 civilian deaths in Azerbaijan since escalation in Karabakh

BAKU, October 24. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s Office said on Saturday that the civilian death toll in the country had risen to 65, while 297 civilians were wounded.

"Sixty-five civilians have been killed and 297 more wounded in the shelling against inhabited localities by the Armenian side since August 27 and up to date," the press release says.

Earlier, it was reported that 63 civilians were killed and 298 wounded.

Apart from that, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office, 398 civil facilities, 2,174 private houses and 90 apartment buildings were damaged.