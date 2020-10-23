Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by record high 445,000 in past day, reports WHO

GENEVA, October 23. /TASS/. More than 445,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 41.57 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

As of 16:34 Moscow time on October 23, as many as 41,570,883 novel coronavirus cases and 1,134,940 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 445,419 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 6,512.