World won’t go back to ‘past normality’ after pandemic, says Russian official

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Head of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights Valery Fadeyev believes that there could not be a return to the "past normality" after the coronavirus pandemic, he told the 13th Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona.

"There could not be any return to past normality. The world is facing the need to change radically. If there are no substantial ideas with moral grounds, we will face problems. We need to come from the betterment of the majority," the council’s press service quoted him as saying at the forum’s session entitled ‘Overcoming social inequality and poverty as today’s society evolves."

Fadeyev recalled that Italy went through a very serious outbreak of coronavirus. "What did the EU do to help it? Nothing. These signals that we saw this spring regarding the state of the EU, I believe, are much stronger than the United Kingdom’s exit from the EU. We saw that there is no solidarity in the EU. Russia offered a helping hand to Italy. This was a clear signal that it is ready to help, it is very strong morally," the council head noted.