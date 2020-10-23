Russian, Turkish diplomats meet in Moscow to discuss Libya, Syria

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Thursday held consultations with his Turkish counterpart Sedat Onal. The two men discussed Syria and Libya and security in the Persian Gulf.

"There was a detailed discussion of crucial issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council, including Libya and Syria, security in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East settlement," the Foreign Ministry said in a news release on Friday.

The negotiators stressed that there was no alternative to a political and diplomatic solution of the existing conflicts on the basis of the universally recognized international regulatory basis, such as UN resolutions, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the region’s countries.

Onal, who paid a visit to Moscow on Thursday, earlier led the Turkish delegation at the negotiations on Syria and Libya, held in Moscow on August 31 and September 1, as well as inter-departmental consultations on a settlement in Libya in Ankara on July 21-12.