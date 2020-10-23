Georgia sees another record number of COVID-19 cases

TBILISI, October 23. /TASS/. Georgia’s coronavirus cases rose by 1,759 in the past day, setting a new record since the start of the pandemic.

The country’s total case tally reached 24,562, according to the government’s website informing about the coronavirus spread.

Some 1,595 new cases were registered on Thursday, 1,351 on October 21 and 1,194 on October 20.

In the past 24 hours, 350 people recovered. The total number of recoveries reached 9,751 (39.7% of those infected). The number of those quarantined did not change in the past 24 hours and remains at 4,408. Some 1,848 people are undergoing treatment in special hotels under medical supervision.

The coronavirus spread rate in the past eight days has been at 1.4. Some 0.66% of Georgia’s 3.7 million population have contracted the virus. In the past day, five people died. The country’s total death toll hit 183. A total of 819,951 COVID-19 tests have been taken in the republic among 22.06% of citizens.