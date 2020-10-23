Armenia registers record high coronavirus growth rate in past day

YEREVAN, October 23. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by a record high number of 2,474 in the past twenty-four hours to 73,310, the republic’s Health Ministry reported on Friday.

"In the past twenty-four hours, 2,474 coronavirus cases were identified and 489 patients recovered from the illness. To date, 50,276 patients have recovered from the disease while the total number of the infected stands at 73,310," the statement reads.

On October 22, Armenia reported 2,306 new coronavirus cases. A total of 14 coronavirus patients died at Armenian hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing fatalities to 1,145, the latest data indicate.

To date, Armenia has conducted about 368,000 coronavirus tests, covering about 12.6% of the country’s population. As many as 5,760 coronavirus tests were taken in the past twenty-four hours, over 42% of which were positive.

The virus has been identified among about 2.5% of the republic’s population that equals 2.9 million people.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 42,046,060 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,143,560 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 31,208,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.