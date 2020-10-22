Soviet Union played key role in Germany’s unification, Putin claims

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 22. /TASS/. Some of Germany’s current allies were against the unification of Germany, while the Soviet Union played the key role in the process of the country’s unification, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the discussion club Valdai on Thursday.
"Honestly speaking, in reality it was the Soviet Union that played the key role in the unification of Germany. Its role was decisive," Putin said. Some of Germany’s current allies in fact objected to Germany’s unification, whatever they may be saying now. We know all that. We still keep it all in the archives."
Putin said the unification of Germany was a correct decision and added that it would have been wrong to use force against a people’s wish to unite.
"The Soviet Union played this role. I personally believe it was right because it is impossible to split an integral whole. If some people share some wish, in this particular case, the wish to unite, it is wrong to resist this wish by force. It will not benefit anybody.