Soviet Union played key role in Germany’s unification, Putin claims

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 22. /TASS/. Some of Germany’s current allies were against the unification of Germany, while the Soviet Union played the key role in the process of the country’s unification, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the discussion club Valdai on Thursday.

"Honestly speaking, in reality it was the Soviet Union that played the key role in the unification of Germany. Its role was decisive," Putin said. Some of Germany’s current allies in fact objected to Germany’s unification, whatever they may be saying now. We know all that. We still keep it all in the archives."