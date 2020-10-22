COVID-19 pandemic shows that countries should act together, Putin says

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 22. /TASS/. The pandemic of the novel coronavirus infection has demonstrated to the countries worldwide that they need to act together, yet the humankind hasn’t completely learned to unify its effort, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.
"No matter how close the necessity to fight the pandemic brings the international community together, we still need to undertake systemic measures to resolve long-standing issues. This concerns the Middle East, the Syrian crisis, the crisis in Libya, terrorism, ecology, of course. So the pandemic won’t help us here but concerning the realization that during the most acute global crises we need to act together, here the pandemic works in our favor but this, unfortunately, hasn’t taught the humankind yet to get 100% united as the situation requires it," he said.