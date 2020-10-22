Prospects of Nagorno-Karabakh peaceful regulation distant, says Azerbaijani leader

BAKU, October 22. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev does not rule out the possibility of meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow, stressing however that the prospects of Nagorno-Karabakh peaceful regulation remain distant.

"This [a meeting] is possible, because we held such meetings before. If this meeting takes place, it will depend on the agenda. Unfortunately, prospects of peaceful regulation with Armenia’s current government are distant," Aliyev said in an interview with Japanese news outlet Nikkei, shown on Azerbaijan’s state TV channel AzTV on Thursday.