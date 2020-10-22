Donetsk leader thanks Russia for its helping hand in curbing COVID-19

DONETSK, October 22. /TASS/. Head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin expressed gratitude to Russia for its assistance in combating the coronavirus spread, the Donetsk News Agency reported citing his statement on Thursday.

"This is invaluable and timely assistance in the fight against the coronavirus infection and pneumonia. The support of fraternal Russia will allow us to curb the spread of the epidemic and save the lives and health of our citizens. On behalf of the Donetsk People's Republic’s citizens, I express my deep gratitude to the leadership and the entire people of Russia for not leaving us alone with an invisible threat," the statement reads.

The DPR leader noted that this problem cannot be solved independently because of the global nature of the second wave of the coronavirus and the republic’s social and economic conditions, as well as blockade and resumed shellings by Ukraine.

"Against this background, with the goal of improving the epidemiological situation in the Republic, in October 2020 the Russian Federation will provide us with humanitarian assistance, and will namely supply medicines and medical goods," Pushilin said.

According to the republic’s head, Russia will send test systems and consumables to carry out PCR tests, as well as individual protection gear, sanitizers and medical equipment - 30 lung ventilators, 75 oxygen concentrators and pulse oximeters - to the DPR. The aid package’s price tag is 258 mln rubles ($3.3 mln).

The Donetsk People’s Republic reported its first COVID-19 case on March 31, declaring a state of high alert to contain the spread of the disease. Later on, coronavirus-related restrictions were eased, but recently the authorities tightened them again banning, in particular, outdoor mass events.