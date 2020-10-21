Turkey manages to build the healthiest relations with Russia - Turkish VP

ANKARA, October 21. /TASS/. Russia is one of the countries Turkey has managed to build the healthiest relations with, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said in an interview with the CNN Turk TV channel on Wednesday.

"Russia, perhaps, is one of the countries we managed to establish a healthy dialogue with against the background of the chaos unfolding although there are a lot of subjects we cannot reach an agreement on. We might have problems but there are also spheres where we can work together. If something changes in this respect, Turkey will announce it sincerely," he emphasized.

Additionally, the republic’s vice president again expressed an opinion that the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh cannot be resolved without Turkey. "Russia attempted to try to find a solution [of the Karabakh situation] and conduct talks with leaders of the two countries, but it didn’t happen. The fact that Turkey was absent at the table was a major omission. [Azerbaijan’s President Ilham] Aliyev had stated that the resolution cannot happen without Turkey," he thinks.

Moscow brokered a humanitarian ceasefire that took effect at noon local time on October 10 but was violated. Later, the foreign ministries of Armenia and Azerbaijan announced plans to declare another ceasefire at midnight on October 18, but the hostilities continue and the warring parties keep blaming each other for violating the truce.