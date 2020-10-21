Medics don’t exclude imposition of state of emergency in Serbia due to COVID-19

BELGRADE, October 21. /TASS/. The epidemiologic situation in Serbia indicates that it is possible to allow for the possibility of imposition of the state of emergency, Serbian epidemiologist Predrag Kon, member of the state anti-coronavirus crisis center stated on Wednesday in an interview with the Kurir TV channel.

"We cannot do anything without the state of emergency. This is not a joke, this is the third wave, also on the verge of the beginning of winter, when the viruses have the strongest potential. I think there is still no understanding that the potency [of the virus] right now is the highest," the medic said.