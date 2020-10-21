Coronavirus cases surpass 10,600 in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, October 21. /TASS/. Tajikistan has recorded 39 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 10,613, the Ministry for Health and Social Protection of the Population said on Wednesday.

About 0.1% of the 9.3-million population are infected with coronavirus. Its reproduction rate has been 1 over the past eight days. According to the health ministry, no deaths caused by coronavirus were registered in the country in the past 24 hours. The latest fatality was registered on October 15, bringing the total death toll to 80.

The ministry added that 9,668 patients recovered from the disease, which makes up 92.1% of all the cases. In the past 24 hours, 51 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The first 15 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Tajikistan on April 30. In the first two weeks, approximately 30 to 80 cases were recorded daily. The peak was passed on May 15, when 211 new cases were registered. Until May 22, the country reported 200 or more new COVID-19 single-day cases. Since June 1, the infections began to decline gradually. Since August 15, a one-day rise was within 40 cases, but since September 15 the tally has been higher almost every single day.

