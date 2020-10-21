Russia’s Medvedev, Serbia’s Vucic discuss coronavirus situation

BELGRADE, October 21. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic discussed the coronavirus situation during their online meeting Wednesday, Vucic’s press service announced Wednesday.

"During a long friendly conversation, Vucic and Medvedev reaffirmed very good relations between Russia and Serbia in all fields. The sides discussed the coronavirus crisis and the international cooperation in this field. President Vucic thanked Russia for its support in the early days of the pandemic, adding that the mass use of the vaccine could be the only right solution to save the people," Belgrade said in its statement.

Medvedev and Vucic also discussed cooperation in international structures. Vucic thanked Medvedev for the support of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia. In turn, Medvedev praised the "independent policy of Serbia and its friendly attitude towards Russia." The sides agreed to meet in person after the epidemic subsides, the statement said.