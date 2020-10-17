OSCE welcomes humanitarian truce announced by Yerevan and Baku

VIENNA, October 18. /TASS/. Albania’s Chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has welcomed the humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh that entered into force at 00.00 local time on Sunday, October 18.

"Albanian OSCE Chairmanship welcomes the humanitarian truce in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict context, confirmed by MFA of Armenia and Azerbaijan MFA [Ministry of Foreign Affairs]," the Albanian OSCE Chairmanship 2020 wrote on its Twitter account on Saturday. "We need stability, both on ground & in the process led by the Minsk Group Co-Chairs."

On Saturday, the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia announced an agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire staring at 00.00 local time on October 18.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

At the talks, brokered by Russia and held in Moscow on October 9, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to a ceasefire. It came into effect at 12.00 local time on Saturday, October 10 for humanitarian reasons, for the exchange of detainees and recovery of war dead. Nevertheless, the ceasefire was broken later.