Serbia reports over 35,700 COVID-19 cases

BELGRADE, October 16. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Serbia grew by 265 over the past day and reached 35,719, with 772 fatalities, the country’s health ministry said on Friday.

According to the health ministry, two coronavirus-related deaths were reported during the day. The mortality rate is 2.16%

Twenty-three patients are connected to lung ventilators. As many as 1.227 million people have been tested for the novel coronavirus since the pandemic outbreak, including 7,429 during the past day.

Most of the coronavirus patients are aged from 30 to 50.