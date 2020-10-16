Trump denies owing money to banks in Russia, other states

WASHINGTON, October 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump denied that his family’s company, Trump Organization, has serious debts to banks of Russia and other countries.

"No, I don't owe Russia money. It’s called mortgages. I will let you know who I owe, whatever small amount it is," he said late on Thursday at a meeting with voters in Miami, Florida, broadcast live by NBC.

When asked whether he had debts to any foreign bank, Trump replied: "Not that I know of, but I will probably."

Commenting on earlier media reports that his company owed $421 million in debts, the US leader said: "When you look at vast properties like I have, and they’re big and they’re beautiful and they’re well-located, when you look at that, the amount of money, $400 million, is a peanut, it’s extremely underleveraged." "And it’s leveraged with normally normal banks. Not a big deal," Trump added.