Baku denies targeting civilian hospital in Karabakh

BAKU, October 14. /TASS/. the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan debunked Armenian reports of a strike on a Karabakh hospital tending to civilians.

"Armenian reports, alleging that the Azerbaijani army opened fire at a hospital tending to civilians, are false. The Azerbaijani Army does not fire at civilian infrastructure and non-military targets," the Ministry said, adding that Azerbaijan "strictly complies with the ceasefire regime."

Earlier, Armenian Defense Ministry press secretary Shushan Stepanyan announced that the Azerbaijani forces have hit a civilian hospital in her Facebook post.

"In its continued violation of the humanitarian ceasefire, the enemy targeted a hospital located on the northeastern direction, which also tends to civilians. This is a clear war crime, and the military and political authorities of Azerbaijan are responsible," she said.

Following the talks in Moscow, Baku and Yerevan agreed to a ceasefire that started on October 10. However, both sides continue to accuse each other of shelling.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.