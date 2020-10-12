Armenian foreign minister stresses need for Karabakh truce verification mechanism

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. A verification mechanism is needed to check truce observance in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict area, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zograb Mnatsakanyan said on Monday.

"Azerbaijan is not observing its ceasefire commitments. In this sense, I want to stress the importance of introducing a verification mechanism to help achieve this regime," Armenia’s top diplomat said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Following the consultations on the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh held in Moscow on Russia’s initiative on October 9, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire to start at 12:00 p.m. on October 10 to exchange prisoners and bodies of those killed in the conflict. However, both sides accuse each other of breaching the truce.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic.

In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.