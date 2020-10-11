Total number of COVID-19 infections in Iran surpasses 500,000

TEHRAN, October 11. /TASS/. The number of the novel coronavirus infections in Iran has surpassed 500,000, spokeswoman for the Iranian Health Ministry, Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday.

"The number of new coronavirus cases in the country reached 3,822, the total number of infections reached 500,075," the spokeswoman was quoted by the Iranian ISNA news agency as saying. The record daily growth in the infections of 4,392 was registered on October 9.

The Health Ministry representative noted that "over the past 24 hours in Iran 251 patients died with the total number of fatalities reaching 28,544." The previous anti-record of 235 fatalities was registered on October 5.

A total of 406,389 people have recovered in the country, according to the ministry.

On September 19, Alireza Zali, head of Tehran’s anti-coronavirus task force, reported that a third wave of the infection had begun in the region. On October 3, the authorities made a decision to close restaurants, mosques, gyms, hairdressing salons, and museums in the capital due to the new wave of the infection.

Recently an increase in the number of infections in Iran has resumed. A relative decrease in values was observed at the end of the summer: on August 31, the daily growth of 1,642 infections was the lowest over the past several weeks. After that the number of new infections again continued to grow and over the last twelve days has been surpassing the mark of 3,500 a day. Officially, the second wave of the spread of the coronavirus was announced in Iran on July 15.