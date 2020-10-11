Armenian top diplomat may meet with Minsk Group co-chairs in Moscow - ambassador

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan may meet with co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in Moscow on October 12, Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan told TASS on Sunday.

"I cannot yet tell for sure because all of this is being prepared in the emergency mode, but yes, indeed, a meeting with the co-chairs in Moscow was planned, now it is being specified. So after some time there may be an understanding whether there will be a separate meeting with the co-chairs or not," he said.

France’s top diplomat Jean-Yves Le Drian stated on Wednesday that France, the US, and Russia in their capacity as co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, will conduct talks on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh on October 8 in Geneva and on October 12 in Moscow.