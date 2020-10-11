Azerbaijan committed to ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, president’s aide says

GANJA/Azerbaijan/, October 11. /TASS/. Azerbaijan is committed to the Moscow deal on ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, but is watching the developments, Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Hikmet Gadzhiyev told reporters on Sunday.

"Currently, Azerbaijan is trying to observe ceasefire. We are again trying to show our commitment to the reached agreements," Gadzhiyev said, answering a question whether the ceasefire would be implemented.

In his words, Baku sees "attacks from the Armenian side against Azerbaijan’s civilians." If such actions continue, Azerbaijan will be forced to take countermeasures, he warned. According to him, "all options were being considered."

"The Azerbaijani side is committed to the principles outlined in the joint declaration," Gadzhiyev said. "We are evaluating the situation now."

In its turn, the Defense Army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic confirmed its commitment to the ceasefire, but said it was ready to respond in case the Azerbaijani forces continued aggressive actions.

"On October 10 and 11, Azerbaijan continues carrying out rocket and artillery attacks on civilian settlements of Artsakh (unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic - TASS) attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure. The Defense Army remains committed to the ceasefire deal. If Azerbaijan continues violating ceasefire for humanitarian reasons and launches offensive operations, the Defense Army’s response will be disproportionally harsh," Armenian Defense Ministry Press Secretary Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

At the talks, brokered by Russia and held in Moscow on October 9, Azerbaijan and Armenia had agreed a ceasefire. It came into effect at 12.00 local time on Saturday, October 10 for humanitarian reasons, for the exchange of detainees and recovery of the bodies of those killed in fighting. Shortly after noon the sides traded blame for violating the ceasefire agreement.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.