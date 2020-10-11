Azerbaijani president hails Moscow talks on Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev welcomed the outcome of Moscow talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in an interview with RBC TV channel on Sunday.

"In general, I view this positively, because the statement issued after the talks says that a ceasefire was declared due to humanitarian reasons. Also of principal importance was Azerbaijan’s position that substantial talks were launched between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the consistency of the negotiations format was confirmed," Aliyev said.

The Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers - Sergey Lavrov, Jeyhun Bayramov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan correspondingly - held talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement in Moscow on October 9. Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed a ceasefire. It came into effect at 12.00 local time on Saturday, October 10 for humanitarian reasons, for the exchange of detainees and recovery of the bodies of those killed in fighting. Shortly after noon the sides traded blame for violating the ceasefire agreement.