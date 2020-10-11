Turnout in Tajik presidential election tops 20% in first three hours

DUSHANBE, October 11. /TASS/. Some 20.7% of registered voters cast their ballot in the first three hours of the ongoing presidential election in Tajikistan, a member of the Tajik Central Election and Referendum Commission, Mahfirat Hidirzoda, said on Sunday.

"According to the Central Election Commission, by 9:00 local time (7:00 Moscow time), a total of 1,023,430 people cast their ballot at all of the republic’s 3,375 polling stations during the first three hours of the vote," she said.

The official added that the voting continues, and all conditions for a free and transparent election have been created.

Five candidates are running in the polls - incumbent President Emomali Rahmon (designated by the Federation of Independent Trade Union, the Union of the Youth and the People’s Democratic Party of Tajikistan), Rustam Latifzoda of the Agrarian Party, Abduhalim Ghafforov of the Socialist Party, Rustam Rahmatzoda of the Party of Economic Reform and Miroj Abdulloyev of the Communist Party.

The election will be declared valid if more than 50% registered voters take part. Preliminary results will be announced on October 12, final ones - within 10 days after the vote.