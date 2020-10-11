Kyrgyz prosecutors call upon detained politicians to return to custody

BISHKEK, October 11. /TASS/. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan called upon all arrested or convicted politicians, released from detention during this week’s unrest, to voluntarily turn themselves in.

"The Prosecutor General’s Office demands that all individuals, who illegally left their custody on the night of October 5 to October 6, to turn themselves in to administration of penitentiary facilities. If this demand is not met, law-enforcement bodies will take tough measures as envisaged by the law," the Kabar news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Kyrgyzstan’s investigators and courts are now processing several criminal cases against prominent politicians, such as former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, former prime minister Sapar Isakov, former Bishkek mayor Albek Ibragimov, former Chief of Presidential Staff Farid Niyazov. Some of them have already been sentenced to prison terms.

However, when riots broke out in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek late on October 5, some of those politicians illegally left their custody.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan warned that prison escapes are punishable by the law.

In the early hours of October 6, representatives of parties who failed to secure seats in parliament at the recent elections organized mass unrest in Bishkek, stormed buildings of state institutions and released former President Almazbek Atambayev as well as other politicians. Some bodies created by the opposition said that they assumed power and appointed their own heads of government and ministries. Unidentified people attempted to seize control of the country’s largest industries. The Central Election Commission declared the results of the recent parliamentary elections null and void. Kyrgyz leader Sooronbay Jeenbekov has called on the leaders of the parties to return to legitimate political process and sacked the government and prime minister as well as appointed new heads of come power structures. Moreover, Jeenbekov has introduced a state of emergency in Bishkek until October 21.