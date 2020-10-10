Moscow reports 35 coronavirus deaths in past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. A total of 33 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered in Moscow on Saturday, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

"A total of 35 patients died in Moscow. All of them were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection," it said.

The Russian capital’s overall coronavirus death toll currently stands at 5,595.

To date, 1,285,084 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,016,202 patients having recovered from the disease, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. Russia’s latest data indicates 22,454 fatalities nationwide.