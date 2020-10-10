Political solution possible in Karabakh in case of ceasefire from Armenia - Aliyev

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The phase of a political solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will begin once Armenia stays committed to the ceasefire, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Russian media group RBC on Saturday.

"We are going to the end. We have not stopped. As long as the Armenian side stays compliant with the ceasefire, there, as I said yesterday, will begin the phase of a political solution and the phase of coercion to negotiations will end," he said.

Aliyev pointed out that his country’s goal is "to restore Azerbaijan’s integrity, recognized by the entire international community, and facilitate the return of Azerbaijan’s nationals to locations where they originally lived."

At the talks, brokered by Russia and held in Moscow on October 9, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed a ceasefire. It came into effect at 12.00 local time on Saturday, October 10 for humanitarian reasons, for the exchange of detainees and recovery of the bodies of those killed in fighting. Soon after noon the sides traded blame for violating the ceasefire agreement.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.