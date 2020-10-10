Ceasefire comes into effect in Karabakh conflict area

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. A ceasefire came into effect in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict area at 12:00 p.m. local time in accordance with the agreements reached with Russia’s mediation.

Following the consultations held in Moscow on Russia’s initiative, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire to start at 12:00 p.m. on October 10 to exchange prisoners and other detainees and bodies of those killed in the conflict.

The ceasefire was reached during multi-hour talks in Moscow between Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov, Zograb Mnatsakanyan and Jeyhun Bairamov that came to an end after the midnight on Saturday. The specific parameters of the ceasefire will be agreed additionally, the statement adopted after the negotiations says.

However, immediately after the ceasefire came into effect, both Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of breaching the truce.