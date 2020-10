YEREVAN, October 10. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani armed forces delivered a strike not on the town of Kapan as was reported earlier but on villages in its outskirts, Armenian Defense Ministry Representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook on Saturday.

"It has to be specified that the strike was delivered not on Kapan but on other localities. In particular, the strike was delivered on the village of Artsvanik and there is one victim," he noted.