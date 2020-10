YEREVAN, October 10. /TASS/. The units of the defense army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic received an order for a ceasefire, following an agreement reached between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenian Defense Ministry Press Secretary Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook on Saturday.

"The units of the defense army of Artsakh [the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic] were ordered to cease the fire," she wrote.