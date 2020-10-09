Two Russians injured in Nagorno-Karabakh depart to Moscow aboard special flight

YEREVAN, October 9. /TASS/. The two Russians injured during the shelling of Nagorno-Karabakh town of Shushi - Levon Arzanov and Grant Baladyan - took off to Moscow via the Rossiya Special Flight Detachment plane.

The two Russian nationals departed on the same plane that also took home the Russian delegation and reporters from the Friday meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

"I am okay, the spirits are high," Arzanov told reporters onboard. According to Arzanov, one more Russian citizen, Yuri Kotenok, also injured in the Shushi shelling "is in critical condition."