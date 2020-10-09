Kyrgyzstan near dangerous line, says leader in national address

BISHKEK, October 9. /TASS/. The situation in Kyrgyzstan is concerning, the country is near a dangerous line, President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said in an address to the nation issued Friday by his press service. The leader vowed to preserve the country’s integrity.

"Kyrgyzstan is near a dangerous line. I will do everything within my constitutional powers to preserve peaceful life of citizens and the country’s integrity," he noted. According to him, the "unreasonable ambition" of some politicians endangers life and calm of citizens.

"Provocative calls were voiced along with political ones that undermine the country’s unity and society’s peaceful life. The peaceful life of our citizens should not be sacrificed for political passions. That is precisely why the capital, Bishkek, has a state of emergency imposed," he said.

Jeenbekov hopes that all "healthy powers" of the country will support him. "Today, we are witnessing a real danger to our statehood. Therefore, we will not be a passive onlooker and will overcome these tough days together," he underlined.

In the early hours of October 6, representatives of parties who failed to secure seats in parliament at the recent elections organized mass unrest in Bishkek, stormed buildings of state institutions and released former President Almazbek Atambayev as well as other politicians. Some bodies created by the opposition said that they assumed power and appointed their own heads of government and ministries. Unidentified people attempted to seize control of the country’s largest industries. The Central Election Commission declared the results of the recent parliamentary elections null and void. Kyrgyz leader Sooronbay Jeenbekov has called on the leaders of the parties to return to legitimate political process and sacked the government and prime minister as well as appointed new heads of come power structures. Moreover, Jeenbekov has introduced a state of emergency in Bishkek until October 21.