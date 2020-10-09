Issue of transporting Russian journalists wounded in Shushi being addressed — ambassador

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian journalists wounded in the city of Shushi in Nagorno-Karabakh received the necessary medical care, and the issue of transporting them to Russia is being addressed, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin told Channel One television.

"The journalist who was heavily wounded was operated on successfully. <…> Two other colleagues who suffered less severe wounds <…> likewise received the necessary medical assistance. The issue of ensuring their transportation to their home country is being addressed," he said.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry earlier told TASS that three journalists had been wounded. It is known that one of them, Russian blogger Yuri Kotenok, is in grave condition. Earlier reports said that another wounded journalist was Levon Arzanov, a correspondent of the Officers of Russia website.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.