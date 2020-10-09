Kyrgyz president urges political forces to stop splitting society

BISHKEK, October 9. /TASS/. Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov called upon all political forces in the country to preserve peace and stop creating a rift in the society.

"I urge all political forces to preserve peace and security in the country, to stop drawing division lines between people and creating a rift in the society," he said in a statement, released on Thursday. "May the God give wisdom and patience to all political forces."

Jeenbekov also declared his readiness to step down as soon as legitimate leaders are appointed and order is restored in the country. In his words, "the political situation in the country has reached the critical point," and, in order to settle the current crisis, new parliamentary elections should be scheduled, while the pre-crisis government should resign, paving the way for new appointments.

The president said he was ready to sign all relevant decrees and was waiting for the parliament to submit them.

Following the October 4 parliamentary polls in Kyrgyzstan, supporters of those parties, which failed to win seats, organized mass riots in Bishkek. Overnight to Tuesday, the protesters seized the parliament, the government and the presidential administration buildings, the mayor’s office and the Prosecutor-General’s office.

The opposition helped create several structures, which declared themselves as interim authorities and appointed prime ministers. The state posts of all levels were seized in the Central Asian republic and unknown individuals took under control dozens of enterprises, deposits and other business facilities.