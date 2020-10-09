Moscow can avoid tough measures if anti-coronavirus restrictions observed — official

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Tough measures to contain the novel coronavirus infection in Moscow will not be necessary if residents observe the current requirements of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, the head of the city’s chief control directorate, Yevgeny Danchikov, told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"If we observe all the requirements, tougher measures won’t be necessary," he said.

In his words, not all residents take the rule of wearing face masks and gloves in public places seriously.

"The current situation and how quickly we overcome it fully depends on our behavior," he said.

Moscow is the hardest-hit region in Russia, and daily numbers of new coronavirus cases are on the rise. Overall, 318,111 cases of the infection were registered in the city so far, including 3,323 in the past day. A total of 257,703 people have recovered.

To date, 1,260,112 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,002,329 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 22,056 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.