Moscow reports 33 coronavirus deaths in past day — crisis center

MSOCOW, October 8. /TASS/. A total of 33 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered in Moscow on Thursday, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

"A total of 33 patients diagnosed with pneumonia, who had tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

The Russian capital’s overall coronavirus death toll currently stands at 5,530.

Moscow is the hardest-hit region in Russia, and daily numbers of new cases are on the rise. Overall, 318,111 cases of the infection were registered in the city so far, including 3,323 in the past day. A total of 257,703 people have recovered.