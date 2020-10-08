Sebastian Kurz suggests holding talks on Nagorno-Karabakh in Austria

VIENNA, October 8. /TASS/. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz suggested holding the next round of Armenian-Azerbaijani top-level talks on Nagorno-Karabakh in Austria in a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"I expressed my hope for a peaceful solution in a call with Armenian PM Nikol Pashiyan today and reiterated our offer to host another round of talks between the two parties. Austria has always been a place for dialogue and we will continue to promote de-escalation and direct talks," he wrote in a Twitter post.

Kurz also noted he was concerned about ongoing escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh. "There is no military solution to this conflict. Austria calls for an end of hostilities and supports negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs," he added.

In 2019, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Vienna to discuss the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.