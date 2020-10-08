Over 1,000 people injured during disorders in Kyrgyzstan - Health Ministry

BISHKEK, October 8. /TASS/. Over 1,000 people have been injured during mass disorders in the Kyrgyz capital, the republic’s Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Over the entire time 1,002 people asked for medical aid," the statement said. 204 of them were hospitalized, others "were treated on an outpatient basis."

According to the Health Ministry, during the clashes between those opposing the October 4 parliamentary election results and the law enforcement one person died.

Following the October 4 parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan, representatives of parties that failed to pass organized mass riots in Bishkek, captured the buildings of the parliament (where the Presidential Administration is also located), the Bishkek Administration and the Prosecutor General’s Office. The rioters released former president Almazbek Atambayev, former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov and a number of other politicians from prison.