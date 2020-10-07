UN Special Rapporteurs to investigate Alexey Navalny case

BERLIN, October 7. /TASS/. Two UN special rapporteurs will investigate the case of Russian blogger Alexey Navalny, Der Spiegel reported Wednesday.

According to the report, UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard and UN Special Rapporteur for freedom of expression and opinion Irene Khan arrived in Berlin on Navalny’s request, which he relayed through his French attorney William Bourdon. Callamard reportedly pledged to "thoroughly analyze and check the accusations," put forth by the blogger, while Bourdon promised to provide all necessary assistance to the UN officials.

Navalny case

Alexey Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital.

On September 2, Berlin claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples, German government toxicologists had come to the conclusion that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family.

On Tuesday, the OPCW confirmed that biomarkers of the cholinesterase inhibitor found in Navalny’s blood and urine samples have similar structural characteristics as the toxic chemicals added to the Chemical Weapons Convention’s Annex on Chemicals in November 2019. At the same time, this cholinesterase inhibitor is not listed in the Annex on Chemicals to the Convention

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany. He pointed out that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin.