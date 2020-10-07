Moldova records daily high of COVID-19 cases

CHISINAU, October 7. /TASS/. Moldova has registered a record high number of 1,062 single-day COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded infections to 58,794 (or 1.6% of the country’s population), Moldova’s Health, Labor and Social Protection Ministry said on Wednesday.

A day earlier, the republic recorded 831 cases. The reproduction number (R) of coronavirus (COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus) has leveled off at 0.7. Currently, 14,908 patients are undergoing treatment. Of those, 749 show severe symptoms and 46 patients are on ventilators in intensive care units.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 17 to 1,406. In the past 24 hours, about 3,200 tests for coronavirus have been carried out, with the total number of tests amounting to 285,760 (or 8% of the 3.5-million population).

Although Moldova barred entry to foreigners, most restrictions are eased inside the country. Public transport operates as usual and marketplaces, stores, cafes, sports centers and beauty parlors are open. Public gatherings are restricted and wearing masks in public spaces is made compulsory.

