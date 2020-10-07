Putin, Lukashenko discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, border reopening issue

"The presidents focused on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and Kyrgyzstan. In regard to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, it was pointed out that Belarus and Russia call uniformly for the immediate peaceful solution as people continue to be killed in the region," the Belarusian state-owned news agency BelTA said on Wednesday.

Apart from that, Lukashenko and Putin agreed to commission the government to tackle the issue of the reopening of the Belarusian-Russian border.

"The key bilateral issue discussed [by the presidents] was a full reopening of the border between Belarus and Russia. The heads of state agreed to commission the government to tackle the issues after examining the situation," the press service said.

In addition, the presidents focused on "the coronavirus spread, voicing their concerns about the increasing incidence of the disease."

They also touched upon the current state of affairs in Belarus and Russia amid the global crisis and upon some other international issues.

"When speaking about bilateral cooperation, the leaders once more hailed a positive role of inter-regional contacts and the collaboration between the enterprises with cooperation ties. In this context, they mentioned as promising the cooperation among higher educational institutions, research institutions and academic schools," the statement says.

In addition, Lukashenko again wished Putin a happy birthday.