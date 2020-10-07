Baku reports death of 28 civilians in escalation in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, October 7/TASS/. The number of casualties among the civilians in Azerbaijan has increased to 28, and 144 people were wounded in a major escalation in the conflict over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General’s Office reported on Wednesday.

"As of today, 28 civilians have died and 144 people have been wounded since September 27 in the shelling of Azerbaijani settlements from the Armenian side," the agency said in a press release. According to the Prosecutor-General’s Office, 66 civilian facilities and 427 residential buildings were damaged.

On Tuesday, Azerbaijan reported that 27 people had been killed and 141 wounded.