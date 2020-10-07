Baku reports death of 28 civilians in escalation in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, October 7/TASS/. The number of casualties among the civilians in Azerbaijan has increased to 28, and 144 people were wounded in a major escalation in the conflict over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General’s Office reported on Wednesday.
"As of today, 28 civilians have died and 144 people have been wounded since September 27 in the shelling of Azerbaijani settlements from the Armenian side," the agency said in a press release. According to the Prosecutor-General’s Office, 66 civilian facilities and 427 residential buildings were damaged.
On Tuesday, Azerbaijan reported that 27 people had been killed and 141 wounded.
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.
The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic.
In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.