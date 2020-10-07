Russia shows balanced approach to current Karabakh conflict — Azerbaijani diplomat

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia has demonstrated a fair and balanced approach to the current conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu has told TASS in an interview.

"As far as its [Russia’s] role in the current phase of the conflict escalation is concerned, it is quite fair and balanced. We are grateful to Russia for its wisdom and political neutrality, which pertain to a great country. We highly appreciate that," he said.

The ambassador added that Russia, which is a co-chair of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooeration in Europe’s (OSCE) and a UN Security Council’s permanent member, "recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and does not recognize the certain entity, created on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan."

"Russia’s role is very important. Undoubtedly, it is an important regional player in the region, which has a common history with Azerbaijan. Our bilateral relations in all spheres are at the very high level of strategic partnership," the Azerbaijani diplomat said.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, when Azerbaijan said its positions had come under extensive fire from Armenia. Armenia, in turn, said the Azerbaijani army had staged an offensive in the direction of Nagorno-Karabakh. It said a number of settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh, including its administrative center Stepanakert, had come under shelling by Azerbaijan. Both sides report casualties, including among civilians. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have imposed martial law.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.