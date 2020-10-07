Armenian premier blames Karabakh hostilities on Turkey’s engagement’

PARIS, October 7. /TASS/. The current hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh would not have begun without Turkey’s active engagement, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with AFP.

"Without Turkey’s active engagement, this would not have begun," he said. "The decision to unleash a war was motivated by Turkey's full support."

The premier reiterated that radical Islamists from Syria have been deployed to Nagorny-Karabakh via Turkey and, therefore, the conflict should be viewed as a "war on terrorism."

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels on October 2, French President Emmanuel Macron said over 300 Syrian militants arrived to the conflict zone in Nagorno-Karabakh via the Turkish city of Gaziantep. Azerbaijani president Ilkham Aliyev rejected those reports and demanded apology from Paris.

On Sunday, Yerevan turned to the European Court of Human Rights demanding measures be taken against Turkey over its military assistance to Azerbaijan amid the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The court on Tuesday called on Ankara to respect the rights of civil population in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.