Putin says some of his close relatives vaccinated against coronavirus

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 7. /TASS/. Some of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s relatives and people in his inner circle had been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, the Russian leader said on Tuesday at a meeting with Ukrainian politician, head of the Political Council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk.

"My close ones, my close relatives, people who are working around me got vaccinated. I’m speaking about dozens of people - approximately about 50," Putin said.

"Almost the entire command of the Russian Defense Ministry and other special services were inoculated," the president added.

Medvedchuk, in turn, told the Russian leader that he, his wife and son also received the Russian vaccine.

On August 11, Russia became the first country across the globe to register a vaccine against the coronavirus infection, named Sputnik V. The vaccine underwent clinical trials in June-July. The vaccine was developed by the Russian Health Ministry’s Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. It is based on a well-known platform, which was used for creating a number of other vaccines. On August 15, the Health Ministry announced the launch of the vaccine production. On September 8, the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine was produced for civilian circulation in Russia.

In late August, Putin announced that one of his daughters had received the injection and developed sustainable immunity against the disease.